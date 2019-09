"Rook" Piercings Are L.A.'s Coolest New Beauty Trend

Here's what you need to know about the rook: It's essentially the sister to the daith piercing (which is also wildly popular at Thompson’s Body Electric Tattoo Studio). The rook, however, is placed a smidge higher than the other cult piercing. Also an important note, the rook is one of the more practical cartilage piercings (in case your pain tolerance is on the lower side). Why? It’s an easy healer because it’s hidden inside the ear, meaning it won’t get caught on your clothes or get snagged in your hair as much as those annoyingly slow healing, outer cartilage piercings. And if you’ve ever had a fresh piercing, you know that hurts like hell when your hairbrush hits your newest adornment. Plus, the rook is in the ear, so you can sleep on your ear immediately — seriously.