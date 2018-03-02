This Piercing Trend Is Going To Be Huge

6 of 11

Photo: Courtesy of Brian Keith Thompson.

Piercings are a bit like changing your hair colour: If you want to go big, you sometimes have to work in stages. "It really depends on the person, but for me if you do too many piercings [at once] you’re just asking for problems," Thompson says. He recommends getting no more than five piercings in a single session; and those new to the game should stick to two or three. Tip: Let them heal before going back for more.



There's more to consider than the initial pain. "You can get the piercings and walk out of the studio and feel great, but you may not understand that you have another five months of taking care of these — it’s a responsibility," he explains.