Frances Bean Cobain Feels Guilty Over Kurt Cobain Inheritance

The late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's daughter, Francis Bean, makes around $100,000 per month (£77,100) from her father's estate. But, she isn't exactly sure how to feel about the large sum she has been gifted by the man who died when she was just one-year-old.
Speaking on the RuPaul: What’s the Tee? podcast, Cobain — who is now a musician in her own right and released her first-ever song in 2018 — revealed that there's something quite weird to her about the inheritance.
"My relationship to money is different because I didn’t earn it. And so it’s almost like this big, giant loan that I’ll never get rid of," Cobain said on the podcast. "I have an almost foreign relationship to it or guilt because it feels like money from somebody that I’ve never met, let alone earned myself."
Cobain said that she since getting sober in 2016, she has "taken real accountability" in how she manages that money, which was different from how she was raised.
"The one way that I was shown how to live was to…live beyond your means and live in excess," said Cobain. "It took me stepping away from that and getting sober in order to realise that no matter how much money you think you have, it’s not permanent."
Though Cobain and her mother, Courtney Love, have had a well-documented and difficult relationship, the two are now in a much better place.
“When my mom is on a right and healthy path, she is one of the most fulfilling, beautiful, intelligent and kind people I ever met," Cobain said. "I don’t want to control her, I don’t want her to do one thing or the other, and I also don’t expect that my opinions are going to deter her decisions. I want our relationship to be based on open communication and love and truth and awareness on how our actions affect the other person."
It isn't the first time Cobain has talked about shifting her perspective. In 2017, a near-death experience on a flight caused her to reevaluate what was important to her.
"Thinking I would never see my mom or my boyfriend or my Grams or my pets or my friends again, sparked a renaissance of the soul/mind/body/spirit. So I've entered the phase of my life where every moment is truly precious," the singer wrote on Instagram in a since-deleted post. "All the mundane 'crippling' anxieties I once let dictate how I functioned have dissipated. I was jolted awake and awake is where I need to stay in order to live authentically. As cheeseball as that sounds. It resonates at true."
