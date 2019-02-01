"Amy and I started talking about ‘What is our dream show? What would we say if there were no restrictions?'" she says. "We started talking about this idea of almost Choose Your Own Adventure style: if you could be at a party and make the decision to go home with each person individually and you didn’t have to see them again. The right choice — what would that look like? You would still be left months later with the same hollowed feeling of ‘I’m still stuck with myself in this life. There is no other person who's really going to fill that in me. There is no one thing that’s going to make this perfect resolution to my own need to seek out a meaningful life.’"