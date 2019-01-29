The First Look At Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Spin-Off Is So Good

The Harley Quinn spinoff Birds of Prey is real! Or, at least, real enough to have a teaser video featuring — yes! — Chris Messina with bleached hair. It also features Margot Robbie in full Harley Quinn garb, dancing around in a confetti cardigan.
The Birds of Prey movie has taken a long and winding road to production after the success of 2016's Suicide Squad. The movie is a Harley Quinn-focused spinoff, but it isn't solely about Harley anymore. Birds of Prey is instead an ensemble female villain movie featuring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as The Huntress and Jurnee Smollet-Bell as Black Canary. And, incidentally, Messina as super villain Victor Zsasz.
Advertisement
Robbie also shared a sneak peek of the shoot in Instagram, posting a photo herself in Quinn's trademark garb. "Miss me?" she wrote, signing with post with "HQ." This is a big year for Robbie, who recently filmed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Quentin Tarantino. Later this year, she'll embark on the Barbie movie, in which she'll play the lead.
It's worth noting that earlier this month, Messina arrived at the Golden Globes with conspicuously blonde hair. Now, we finally know why.
The full title of Birds of Prey is Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). It is expected to arrive in cinemas February 2020.
Advertisement