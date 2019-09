Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Is Getting The R-Rated Girl Gang Movie She Deserves

There has been no word as to who will be joining Harley Quinn’s gang, but there are a few frontrunners based on the comic books . Poison Ivy would be a natural choice. In one storyline, Poison Ivy finds a near-death Harley Quinn and nurses her back to health before the two join forces and go on crime sprees together. Some besties have movie nights, they have mischief nights. Catwoman joins the pair at one point for a series called Gotham City Sirens Talia Al Ghul was introduced in The Dark Knight Rises , played by Marion Cotillard. A lesser known villain – at least for Batman movie fans – is Magpie. She and Poison Ivy were roommates at Arkham Asylum, and they could have easily stayed in touch.