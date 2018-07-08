Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Is Getting The R-Rated Girl Gang Movie She Deserves

Margot Robbie has been developing an R-rated girl gang movie to reprise her role as Harley Quinn with her own gang of badass women.
Concurrently, Warner Bros. has been pursuing other options for Harley Quinn, but it seems like still untitled film Robbie’s been involved with is the one that understands what makes the gleeful menace tick. “Harley needs friends. Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film. She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space,” Robbie told Collider. With plenty of female villains in the Batman universe, Harley Quinn is in good company.
With Cathy Yan confirmed to be directing, Robbie has been working alongside screenwriter Christina Hodson ever since Suicide Squad to create an action-packed movie where the villainous women of the DC Comic world can truly shine. “I kept presenting it to the studio until they felt it was at a point where they were ready to do it. And now we’re all in,” Robbie told Moviefone.
There has been no word as to who will be joining Harley Quinn’s gang, but there are a few frontrunners based on the comic books. Poison Ivy would be a natural choice. In one storyline, Poison Ivy finds a near-death Harley Quinn and nurses her back to health before the two join forces and go on crime sprees together. Some besties have movie nights, they have mischief nights. Catwoman joins the pair at one point for a series called Gotham City Sirens. Talia Al Ghul was introduced in The Dark Knight Rises, played by Marion Cotillard. A lesser known villain – at least for Batman movie fans – is Magpie. She and Poison Ivy were roommates at Arkham Asylum, and they could have easily stayed in touch.
Already, we have a very solid, potential girl gang forming that even Batman and the city of Gotham on their best day would have a difficult time keeping up with.
