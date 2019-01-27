Kimmy may have started her series as a naive mole woman, but in her short time back in the real world, she’s evolved. Sure, she's a little to eager and earnest for her New York City surroundings, but Kimmy is most literally a survivor, and her intention to make the most of every day is a testament to her bravery and fortitude. Some people might crumble after being kidnapped and held hostage by the Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne for 15 years. But Kimmy has taken back her life and her time, and even though she’s reaching the end of her journey on Netflix, she will continue to grow.