Bryan Singer Will Still Direct His Woman-Led Comic Book Movie, Despite Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Singer has a history of sexual misconduct allegations against him, including two separate rape accusations dating back to 1999 and 2003. Both boys who allege Singer's abuse were 17 at the time. This week, a number of new sexual misconduct allegations against Singer came to light in a disturbing article in. These stories range from men who claim to have had sex with Singer when they were underage, to one man who alleges Singer groped him on the set of 1998 film Apt Pupil. Singer has denied all the allegations, vehemently.