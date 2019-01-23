If Bohemian Rhapsody had Hutton and Mercury's first meeting play out as it did in real life, Mercury — who was dating two other men at the time — would've approached Hutton at the Copacabana in 1985 and asked, “How big’s your dick?” Instead, in the movie, Hutton rejects Mercury for not being comfortable with himself. "Call me when you find yourself,” Hutton says, as he walks away.