During a performance at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on Saturday, Erykah Badu spoke up after recent allegations of sexual abuse against Kelly have come to light in Lifetime’s docuseries Surviving R. Kelly. Her words were captured on a video taken by an audience member.
“I don’t know how everybody else feel about it, but I’m putting up a prayer right now for R.,” Badu said. “I hope he sees the light of day if he done all those things that we’ve seen on TV and heard those ladies talk about. I hope he sees the light of day and comes forward.”
Her opinion was unpopular with crowd. In the video a concertgoer can be heard saying a drawn-out “No, Erykah” and another saying an emotive “Fuck him.”
“What y’all say, fuck him? That’s not love,” the singer continued. “That’s not unconditional love. But what if one of the people that was assaulted by R. Kelly grows up to be an offender, we gonna crucify them? How do we do this? Just something to think about.”
Badu clearly knew what she was saying would be controversial.
“They about to R. Kelly me to death on the internet, I’m like goddamn. They about to build a wall to death,” she said. “I just want peace and light for everybody and healing for those who are hurt because everyone involved has been hurt, victimised in some kinda way...love for everybody.”
Sunday night she followed up via Twitter reiterating that she has unconditional love for the accused singer, but doesn’t support his “poor choices.”
“I love you. Unconditionally. That doesn’t mean I support your poor choices,” she tweeted. “I want healing for you and anyone you have hurt as a result of you being hurt. Is that strange to you? That’s all I’ve ever said. Anything else has been fabricated or taken out of context.”
The internet is not having any of it, especially Badu’s use of the words “poor choices.”
“It's more than ‘poor choices,’ one user responded to the tweet. “Poor choices = eating fried foods everyday. Poor choices = breaking up with someone over text. Serial rape and abuse of black/brown girls and young women for over 20 years is a helluva lot more than a ‘poor choice.’ LET'S. BE. REAL.”
Another said: “Reducing decades of abuses and violence to poor choices is where you’re misstepping. Responding to such devastating circumstances requires a great amount of discernment and depth. I see where you’re coming from to an extent, not sure why ur loving on him instead of his prey.”
Some just responded with the unofficial-official meme for #cancelled.
Badu’s reaction is different from what we have seen from other industry leaders. Artists such as Lady Gaga and Chance the Rapper have made statements apologising for working with Kelly in the past and have made an effort to remove their collaborations from streaming services.
