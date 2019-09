As with Glow’s “Maybe It’s All The Disco” — which is similarly clear-eyed about the abortion process, albeit in a vintage way — “Episode 3” works because it’s not simply about an unnecessarily taboo subject. Rather, the emotional heft of the instalment comes from Maeve’s unspoken feelings about family, mothering, and love. “The whole reasoning behind [“Episode 3”] is that it actually focuses on the relationship between Maeve and her non-existent, non-present mum,” Mackey pointed out. “The vulnerability and emotion that she does show during that episode comes from the fact she is also a little girl who needs her mum sometimes.”