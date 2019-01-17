Sex Education itself is equally pragmatic about the abortion. By following Maeve every step of the way, it gives a picture of the process in England, shedding light on a step-by-step process often avoided by pop culture. Maeve dodges the invasive pro-life protesters outside the clinic, fills out medical paperwork, and waits outside an operating room in a hospital gown with thee other women. That waiting creates one of the most moving moments in all of Sex Education, when an older patient named Sarah (Lu Corfield) holds Maeve’s hand and makes her do a mini stadium-style wave. It’s reminder to smile during one of the most intense moments of a woman’s life. “It’ll be alright,” Sarah promises.