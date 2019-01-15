Are Rihanna-Branded Sunglasses Next For The Fenty Empire?

After careful observation, we know now that Rihanna considers herself her own demographic for her product launches and treats herself as a personal focus group. Before Robin Rihanna Fenty introduced Fenty Beauty to the world, she was photographed wearing the products for Allure magazine. Bad Gal RiRi debuted her latest Stunna lip paint shades during New York Fashion Week in September, months before we mere mortals clamoured to add the product to our stashes. It was at that same NYFW show (which she called a love letter to all women) where she dethroned Victoria's Secret before its CEO did the lingerie brand in. She uploads videos to her Instagram story of her in the studio, knowing the Navy is more than eager for new music. Rihanna is never not working and we've learned to keep an eye on her as a result.
On Sunday, she was photographed out and about in New York City wearing an oversized pinstriped suit jacket, wide leg jeans, a grey hoodie, and a pair rectangular, studded metal sunglasses. Not only does this look signal that those skinny Matrix-style sunglasses the Kardashian/Jenners love so much may be on the decline, but that Ms. Fenty may have a new product release up her sleeve. A Rihanna fan account on Twitter, @HausRihanna, seems to think so.
Unless I'm going blind, the right side of Rihanna's sunglasses say "FENTY". New collab or just customization?— Haus of Rihanna (@HausRihanna) January 15, 2019
Hold up...— Mx_Moosa (@Moosa_Kaula) January 15, 2019
Fenty sunglasses are coming ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/hOWf7bkvpy
Rihanna's empire has proven to be incredibly profitable in recent years arguably disrupting both the beauty and the lingerie industry. Fenty Beauty alone is believed to have $72 million in perceived media value or what determines a brand’s reach and impact. Forbes found that Rihanna's line outpaced Urban Decay, NYX, Benefit and even Kylie Cosmetics. So we aren't surprised TMZ is reporting the singer is suing her father for trying to start an entertainment management company under the 'Fenty' name she trademarked.
