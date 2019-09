There's no problem that Lily James and Tessa Thompson can't solve — but that doesn't mean it's easy. In the upcoming film Little Woods, the two actresses star as sisters who must get themselves out of a financially sticky situation. Ollie's (Thompson) late mother's home is about to be taken from her, unless she can find the money not only to stay, but to also look after Deb (Lily James), Deb's child, and Deb's unplanned pregnancy. It's more than anyone should have to handle, and that's what makes this exclusive trailer so intense.