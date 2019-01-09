There's a very problematic story line brewing back at the VIP Villa because the girls feel like Brent did nothing but drink tequila and French kiss Natasha all day (true). In response, he's like "Who was the highest earner??" (It was Brent). And then Panos tells the group that Brent worked the hardest and did the best and Jonitta was taking shots and partying. Jonitta is like, hey hold up, I was throwing those drinks over my shoulder (cut to footage of Jonitta literally throwing a shot over her shoulder) but Panos, who is wearing a cute and sort-of military inspired red cap (he appears to be a hat guy) is unmoved.