On Monday, TMZ reported that Kelly is in the process of creating a website called "Surviving Lies" that will allegedly debunk the accounts of the accusers in the Lifetime series. Though the site has not launched yet, TMZ reports that a Facebook page, which pushed forth Kelly's agenda to "expose" these alleged survivors, was recently taken down by the social media site for violating its community standards. One person the Facebook page reportedly targeted specifically is Asante McGee, whom speaks out in Surviving R. Kelly.