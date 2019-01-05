Demi Lovato Slams Fat-Shaming Game On Instagram

Today, Demi Lovato called out a fat-shaming video game on her Instagram story, after she saw an ad for it on her Instagram feed. The advertisement for the game, called Game of Sultans, showed two women side by side with captions reading "obese" and "pretty" underneath.
"Why is this fat-shaming bullshit on my feed? So many things wrong with this," Lovato wrote on the story. First of all, you can be pretty at any weight, she explained. "This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us from the diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look," she continued. "And especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder."
After Lovato's Instagram rant, she took to Twitter to share what she had seen. "Just called out Instagram and some bullshit game on my insta stories.. go check it out," she wrote. "Always speak up for what you believe in!" Kim Kardashian West tweeted Lovato's tweet with a series of applause emojis in support.
The irony in Kim's tweet is, she's guilty of posting harmful triggering posts on Instagram about eating disorders. Over the summer, Kim was dragged after she complimented her sisters in an Instagram story for "looking anorexic." She later apologised, saying she understood how serious eating disorders are (eating disorders are the most deadly mental illness), and just got "carried away" with her sisters.
Ironically, on another Instagram timeline just one day ago, Kim posted an advertisement for Flat Tummy Co. shakes. "These meal replacement shakes are so good and they're helping me get my tummy back to flat," she wrote. This, of course, is not the first time Kim or any of the Kardashians have promoted Flat Tummy Co. products. Kim posted sponcon for appetite-suppressing lollipops over the summer made by the same brand, and was criticised for promoting disordered eating behaviors.
Unfortunately, these problematic messages about eating disorders and body image are rampant on social media, whether you're looking at a celebrity's feed or are automatically served an advertisement. If you find yourself in a situation where you see a post that upsets you, it's important to talk to someone), because people with eating disorders have a tendency to isolate themselves. And remember that you can always report posts that promote disordered eating behaviours on Instagram.
As Lovato said in her Instagram story: "With how aware people are becoming over mental health and mental illnesses, I expect [Instagram] to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app. And shame on the game."
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call eating disorder charity Beat on 0808 801 0677.
