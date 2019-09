Fat Fetishes Are Complicated, Body Shaming Is Not

It starts out innocently enough, when Allen tells Nettie that she's hot "like a sexy farmer's daughter." Then, his fantasy quickly takes a turn from wanting to watch Nettie milk a cow to pretending that she is the cow and he's "pulling on [her] soft pink udders." Nettie backs off at this moment, feeling that Allen is calling her a cow and fetishizing her body. And her instinct to run is totally understandable. Fetishization is a complicated subject in the fat activist community. Like Nettie, many people want to run at the first sign that someone is attracted to them because of their body type. Many plus-size women have had similar experiences with people who reduce them to nothing more than a body, or want to control their body and size through feeding ( a sexual kink where one partner gets pleasure from feeding the other ). Those kinds of kinks are totally fine, as long as both partners share that interest. But if the plus woman doesn't want to be fed, realizing that her partner sees her body as a sexual object can be dehumanizing.