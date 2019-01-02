This is the time of year people start making vows to leave a bunch of things behind when the clock strikes 12 on January 1. The New Year inspires fresh starts and promises of putting the past behind you. But when it comes to pop culture, I’m bringing a lot of baggage with me into the new year. There are shows, movies, artists, and institutions that left me breathless and confused in 2018.
I refuse to let any of them go. To use the words of Kanye West to Drake: They just don’t sit right on my spirit. I have some questions about pop culture, and I hope they’re answered. Here's to clarity and tying up loose ends in 2019.