The lack of understanding about what sexual harassment looks like remains a huge problem, that's for sure. Many will be surprised not only by how blurry the line is but how fiercely observers' perspectives differ on (seemingly) obvious offences. A barrister later explains that it's "any unwanted conduct that's related to sex that has the purpose or effect of violating someone's dignity", but even this definition prompts an interestingly murky divide between the group's opinion of Ryan's behaviour and whether or not they'd have behaved in the same way. But in the end they have to make a verdict: was Kat a victim of sexual harassment or not? At the very least, their decision should give a clearer understanding of what we don't have to put up with.