Kanye West’s Feud With Drake Reaches A New Level Of Petty

Kim Kardashian West is Kanye West’s wife, but she’s also a cosmetics mogul, a reality TV star, and a bastion of pop culture for this decade. It’s no surprise that everyone wants to know what she’s up to, even folks who also live in the world of fame. But Kanye is in his feelings about his wife’s adoring fans — namely, Drake, with whom he has had a long-running feud and accused of maybe possibly dating Kim in the past (which she has denied), based on lyrics in one of Drake’s songs. On Saturday, Kanye realised that Drake followed (emphasis on the past tense) Kim on Instagram, and was not pleased.
“I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet, including a link to Shade Room post about Drake’s follow. “Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram. I had to bring this up because it’s the most fucked up thing of all and I just saw it this morning.”
Next, if Drake wants to follow Kim, who cares? It’s entirely possible that Drake followed Kim because her Instagram is nice to look at. It’s even more possible that Drake following Kim has nothing to do with his beef with Kanye. Maybe Drake just wanted his algorithmic social media experience to reflect the cosmic nuances of pop culture in 2018? Maybe Drake just wanted to see some KKW makeup swatches?
Kanye’s wonder at the fact that Drake followed Kim at one point in time has a little bit of the stink of toxic masculinity to it that is not the greatest.
For her part, Kim shut this down once and for all when she cryptically insinuated that Drake “threatened” her family, tweeting: “Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake.” It’s hard to imagine she gives a crap if he follows her on Instagram.
Either way, Kanye is upset about a situation which was barely a situation in September and is not even a situation now. Perhaps it’s time to move on from this feud.
