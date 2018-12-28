Warning: Light spoilers ahead for Netflix's Bird Box.
Netflix's Bird Box is the movie du jour as a result of excellent timing, excellent casting, and one brilliant premise. The movie follows young mom Malorie (Sandra Bullock), who must go on a perilous river journey to get her kids to a safe house. This is a post-apocalyptic world populated by "entities" or "creatures" — things with no visible shape that have the capacity to drive humans mad. As a solution, Malorie and her children wear blindfolds at all times. They use birds in a box to learn of the creature's whereabouts. If the birds start chirping, danger is near. Hence the title.
With an impressive cast staffed by Oscar nominees, Emmy winners, and Hollywood stalwarts alike, Bird Box has a lot going for it. The most impressive thing, though, is its capacity to generate memes. There's just something about Bird Box that is inherently visually funny. There's also just something funny about Sandra Bullock cloaked in a blindfold navigating down a river.
Because the movie is actually very frightening, take some respite in the ahead memes, jokes, and playful commentary.