Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Confirm Wedding With Sweet Photos

Did wedding bells ring for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth this Christmas? Sure seems like it, according to the couple's new Instagram posts.
On Sunday night, rumours that the former Last Song co-stars had gotten hitched circulated when their friend, surfer Conrad Carr, uploaded a slew of shots to his Instagram Story that certainly suggested a wedding between Cyrus and Hemsworth.
The “Wrecking Ball” singer wore a white dress, the Isn’t It Romantic? star rocked a tux, and both worked together to cut a cake. However, with no confirmation as to whether or not the celebration meant what it appeared to, one could only assume that Cyrus and Hemsworth had made their love official.
Flashforward to Wednesday, when Cyrus posted three consecutive photos with her alleged hubby. The first two photos have no caption. The third, however, says something rather telling:
“10 years later,” Cyrus wrote on the post.
Hemsworth also shared one of the photos to his own Instagram account, writing simply "My love" in the caption.
Cyrus and Hemsworth met while filming The Last Song, the 2010 Nicholas Sparks film in which they portrayed love interests. Though they reportedly broke up officially in 2013, the two apparently remained friendly enough for Cyrus to help Hemsworth adopt a dog in 2015. By 2016, the two were officially dating again.
A romantic timeline worthy of a Sparks novel, no? It certainly has the swoon-worthy ending.
