Could These Be 2019's Most Popular Baby Names?

This year has brought some pretty unexpected trends in baby naming, from the return of '90s names like Courtney and Naomi to, um, naming babies after IKEA furniture.
But 2019 is going to be about baby names inspired by zeitgeist-defining TV shows, according to parenting website Baby Centre.
After the name Arya grew in popularity this year, other Game of Thrones character names such as Sansa, Tyrion, Jon and Dany (short for Daenerys) are predicted to become hip in 2019.
Thanks to the social media buzz around hit BBC dramas Bodyguard and Killing Eve, the names David (the character played by Richard Madden), Julia (Keeley Hawes' character) and Eve (Sandra Oh's character) are expected to climb the baby-name charts, too.
But whether parents will opt to name their daughters Villanelle after Jodie Comer's badass Killing Eve character remains to be seen.
With the release of the eagerly-anticipated Frozen sequel in November, Baby Centre predicts that the names Anna and Elsa, as well as Olaf and Kristoff, will enjoy a resurgence in popularity.
The names Jemima and Beatrix are also tipped for a comeback because of the enduring popularity of Beatrix Potter's classic children's novel The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck. Peter was a popular choice in 2018, the website says, thanks to the success of the Peter Rabbit animated movie.
But perhaps most surprisingly, several names associated with the '70s are predicted to become hip again in 2019. After Brian, Barry and Patricia bounced back in 2018, Baby Centre tips Cliff, Christine and Susan for a resurgence in 2019.
The website also says that names including Cairo, Dallas and Israel have become more popular as parents name babies after trendy travel spots. So it could be worth looking to 2019's list of hottest global destinations for a little unusual naming inspo.
