12 Destinations We'll Be Visiting In 2019

Get ready to satisfy your wanderlust: around half of us are likely to visit somewhere new in 2019.
According to the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA), 46% of people are likely to visit a country they've never been to before, while 53% are likely to visit a new resort or city.
As part of its Travel Trends 2019 report, ABTA has named 12 destinations to watch next year, including several picks which reflect our desire to visit more affordable destinations where we get more from our holiday budgets.
These include minibreak-friendly European destinations such as Bulgaria, which ABTA predicts "will be in the spotlight in 2019 as the ancient city of Plovdiv takes centre stage as European Capital of Culture".
Also selected is the Atlantic island of Madeira, less than four hours from most UK airports, which is "increasingly gaining a reputation for adventure and activity holidays".
Poland is singled out, partly because it has "more destinations with direct flights from the UK than mainland Spain".
ABTA adds: "Krakow remains the jewel in the crown, but other cities, which are well worth a visit, are the capital Warsaw, Lodz, Lublin, Poznan and Wroclaw."
Galicia in Spain, known for "great seafood, dramatic coastlines and the ever-present sound of bagpipes", and Thessaloniki in Greece, "a vibrant, lively city [which] has achieved something of a renaissance following the award winning redevelopment of its waterfront", are also tipped to become increasingly popular in 2019.
Further afield, Denver in Colorado, Costa Rica, Japan, Jordan, Durban in South Africa and Uzbekistan all make the list, too. Western Australia is also tipped to become an even more popular destination as British travellers take advantage of the new, non-stop, 17-hour flights to Perth.
Victoria Bacon of ABTA said: "This year’s 12 destinations to watch showcase the diversity available to UK holidaymakers, including a range of vibrant cities, rich cultures, incredible countryside and stunning beaches – all readily accessible from the UK.
"Holidaymakers are increasingly looking to make their money go further and many of the destinations we’ve highlighted do just that, whether it is the abundance of flight routes or favourable exchange rate."
