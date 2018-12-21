Netflix is clearly up to something. Earlier this week, whispers of a new Black Mirror episode titled "Bandersnatch" started floating around the internet after an official Netflix account tweeted and deleted an announcement that the show would be dropping an episode on 28th December. Netflix has had no comment on these rumours, but sleuths have not given up. While Netflix is staying mum, they have hidden a pretty big easter egg that suggests a whole new possibility: It's not season 5 dropping 28th December but a whole Black Mirror movie.
If you go to Netflix right now (or, more likely, go over to the Netflix tab you already have open) and type in "Bandersnatch," a Netflix Film pops up titled Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. The description? "Be right back."
A closer look at the title shows a whole a bunch of Black Mirror stills, with a loading symbol presumably in place of of what the actual image is going to be.
Thanks to the title, we do have some clues as to what it's going to be about. A "bandersnatch" is a creature in the Lewis Carroll poem "Jabberwocky," when he writes, "Beware the Jabberwock, my son! / The jaws that bite, the claws that catch! Beware the Jubjub bird, and shun / The frumious Bandersnatch!"
The appearance of the creature is pretty much unknown. Other poems have described it as being quick, and talked of its "frumious jaws."
But will this possible Black Mirror movie take a deep dive into the world of Lewis Carroll, or is there something about the Bandersnatch we're missing?
WE HAVE BLACK MIRROR CONFIRMATION!— Ebejeevezner Scrooge ⛄???❄️ (@jeeveswilliams) November 21, 2018
Christmas special, December 28th, titled ‘Bandersnatch’ — that’s the episode that was being filmed in (an 80s-decorated) Croydon back in April. The Christmas trees make sense now! pic.twitter.com/4qwcjAZ0Xq
One fan account believes this is going to be a Black Mirror Christmas special, sharing photos taken from filming back in April in Croydon in the UK, with seemingly an 80s makeover. This could be a clue, because a software company in the 80s made a game titled "Bandersnatch" that was never released. Let's hope this Christmas special/movie/episode/WHATEVER doesn't suffer a similar fate.
