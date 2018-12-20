The Most Extra Celebrity Christmas Decorations We've Seen This Year

Celebrities have both money and connections, and this time of year, that means seriously showy Christmas decorations.
Over the past weeks, celebs have been sharing photos and videos of all the ways they're decking out their homes. Actors, talk show hosts, reality TV stars, and singers have been showing off all kinds of over-the-top, festive decor from classic bright red baubles to trendy additions like hot pink trees. Some of these celebrities put out the decorations themselves with the help of their families, while others employed the help of professionals and brand partners. Either way, the results have left feeling like our tiny apartment Christmas shrub is sorely lacking.
Take a look ahead to see the best, most over-the-top decorations celebrities have set up so far this year.