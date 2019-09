Although it seems like Gadsby is on genuinely friendly terms with the “Jimmys” of late-night TV , she is irked by the way they are appropriating the topic of misogyny and coining themselves as the "good guys" of the industry. In her speech, she calls upon all the supposed "good men" in Hollywood to check in on their biases and recognise that they are not the ones who get to set the boundaries between themselves and who they see as the predators of Hollywood.