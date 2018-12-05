Kevin Hart Is Hosting The Oscars & Twitter Is Split

And the Academy
award host is… Kevin Hart.
Just hours after Deadline reported that ABC was nearing its final decision on who would host the 2019 Oscars, Night School star Hart revealed on Instagram that the job was officially his.
In a lengthy Instagram post, the comedian wrote:
“For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same… I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s supposed to.”
That time will be February 24, 2019, when the (much earlier) Oscars ceremony commences. Hart continued:
Advertisement
“To be able to join the legendary list of hosts who have graced this stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now.”
For the past two years, it was Jimmy Kimmel who took the stage. In 2018, the ceremony was the first after the #MeToo movement took Hollywood by storm.
As for Hart's hosting gig, Twitter is split on the news. Some are all for the actor taking on the role:
Brilliant choice of host for the 91st Academy Awards, @KevinHart4real will smash it! ? ?— Bud Wilkinson (@Bud_Wilkinson) December 5, 2018
The Academy will be a riot!! Kevin Hart in the house, yo!!! ♡— gavs (@gaviolajemari) December 5, 2018
Others... don't feel as good about it.
The oscars bout to be even more painful with Kevin Hart hosting— MoBettttaaaa (@IwantsomeMo_) December 5, 2018
For those not a fan of Hart's comedy, at least there is some good news: The ceremony promises to run no longer than three hours this year.
Advertisement