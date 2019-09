Here's Everything You Missed At The Versace Show In NYC

As the Italian label enters its pre-fall 2019 phase, it does so on the heels of an unlikely investment from Michael Kors. In September, news broke that the New York-based brand would acquire the company for £1.66 billion in a deal expected to be finalised by the end of this year. Creative director Donatella Versace took to Instagram to let Versace loyalists know that its aesthetic wouldn't change; as far as its latest showing revealed, she was right. For the past few seasons, the brand has ridden an internet-friendly nostalgia wave, double-dipping into their archives and reproducing some vintage looks in full and putting modern spins on others.