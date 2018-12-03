Here's Everything You Missed At The Versace Show In NYC

While most of NY was at Sunday brunch, recovering from the expoits of the previous night, the fashion crowd gathered at the New York Stock Exchange to watch Versace's pre-autumn 2019 show. In case you haven't noticed, designers (see Dior, Chanel, and Alexander Wang) are opting for full-on runway shows for the mid-seasons of pre-spring and pre-autumn these days – hence Versace's epic, stateside December 2 show.
Beyond the clothes, though — which were bellissimo — the lineup of models and celebrities and what they wore was something to behold. Oh, and we guess the golden Statue of Liberty was cool, too? For starters, Kim Kardashian-West showed up channeling Naomi Campbell à la Versace's spring 1998 menswear show (yes, despite past shade Campbell has thrown sister Kendall Jenner's way). Kanye worked the red carpet as Kanye does. Celeb-model hybrids Hailey Baldwin (er, Bieber?) and Emily Ratajkowski walked the show. And '90s supermodel Amber Valletta closed the show in a silhouette plucked straight from Versace's archives — spring 2000, to be exact — which made for an epic and viral moment. (Sadly, unlike last season, her pal Shalom Harlow sat this one out.)
As the Italian label enters its pre-fall 2019 phase, it does so on the heels of an unlikely investment from Michael Kors. In September, news broke that the New York-based brand would acquire the company for £1.66 billion in a deal expected to be finalised by the end of this year. Creative director Donatella Versace took to Instagram to let Versace loyalists know that its aesthetic wouldn't change; as far as its latest showing revealed, she was right. For the past few seasons, the brand has ridden an internet-friendly nostalgia wave, double-dipping into their archives and reproducing some vintage looks in full and putting modern spins on others.
Most notably from last night's offering, however, was the recreation of a silhouette from Versace's iconic 1994 ad featuring Christy Turlington, Nadja Auermann, Cindy Crawford, Stephanie Seymour, and Claudia Schiffer. It's short and shiny, comes in a slew of bright colours, and will no-doubt be influencer gold. If only we could get a full revamp of the campaign, too. Until that holiday wish comes true, click through the slideshow ahead to see some of our favourite looks from Versace's pre-fall 2019 show. As Donatella would say, ciao!