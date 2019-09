As the highest honour in indie filmmaking, the Spirit Awards are a good barometer of which films will make it into the broader awards conversation. In 2018, Lady Bird Call Me By Your Name and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri led the nominations and wins there first before becoming major Oscar contenders down the line. Moonlight, Birdman, 12 Years a Slave and The Artist, all won best feature at the Spirit Awards before scooping up Best Picture.