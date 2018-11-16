The movie picks up exactly “349 days” since Richard proposed. The two lovebirds plan to tie the knot in a cozy, snowy, white Christmas wedding ceremony in Aldovia, the fictional country where Richard is royalty. However, things turn sour when Amber starts doubting her abilities to be queen. It’s like what might have gone down behind-the-scenes as Meghan Markle transitioned into her new role as Duchess of Sussex. Although it seems as if Markle has embraced her royal title and duties with wide, open arms, Amber’s struggle to compromise her values for her queendom feels like a version of what Markle must have gone through.