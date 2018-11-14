Watch What Happens Live is known for getting to the root of celebrity gossip across the pond, but the rift between Zoë Kravitz and Lily Allen was surprising even to host Andy Cohen. When the Fantastic Beasts star appeared on the show this week, she was asked about an anecdote in Allen's memoir My Thoughts Exactly and did not hold back her feelings.
"Who is Lily Allen?" Kravitz joked.
The anecdote in question described a time in 2014 when Kravitz and her band Lolawolf supported Allen on tour.
"We became friends," Allen wrote of the Big Little Lies actress. "Later in the tour, when we were in Washington, the girls and their nanny, Jess, came out to visit me for a few days, but I had to go back to New York for a day or so for work. Zoe and I went out partying and ended up kissing. I heard that later that same night she'd got down with A$AP Rocky. 'Go girl,' I thought."
Advertisement
Kravitz has some thoughts of her own.
"If by 'kissing' she means, like, attacking, then yes, she kissed me," she told Cohen. "She attacked me."
"Is that how she portrayed it in the book?" Cohen asked, as Kravitz shook her head. "No? It was portrayed like..."
"Like I wanted it," Kravitz finished. While Kravitz didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment and Allen declined to comment, this wasn't the end of her thoughts on the singer.
"So, you weren't thrilled," Cohen continued. "Did you read the book?"
"I don't think anybody read the book," she replied.
They then moved on to the next question, but fans are still processing what is clearly a sore point for Kravitz.
You could tell Zoë Kravitz was mad as fuck in that video about being assaulted by Lily Allen. And she has every right to be.— ? (@SimplyChance_x) November 14, 2018
Oof. The shade is brutal and perfectly executed but there is also no doubt that Zoe Kravitz is still carrying around a LOT of anger toward Lily Allen, whatever went down cannot have been good. https://t.co/2hM2lNLHUg— Jess McGuire? (@jessmcguire) November 14, 2018
Watch the interview, below.
Advertisement