Reebok Announces Cardi B Partnership “Years In The Making”

Cardi B tried to tell us, in between setting the record straight on who had which sponsorship deal first — she or Nicki Minaj — that she was working with fashion brands other than her beloved Fashion Nova. And now we know who. On Monday, Reebok announced a "dream collab decades in the making," with Belcalis Almanzar, 25. To once again quote a line from the rapper's chart-topping breakout hit last summer, "Bodak Yellow:" “What bitch working as hard as me?”
"Everything that you love about Cardi is what you love about Reebok," the brand said via a press release on Monday morning. "Reebok has a longstanding legacy of nonconformity, whether it’s creating the first workout shoe exclusively for women or putting bold-faced expletives and fresh-faced hip-hop stars in its big ad campaigns in the early ‘00s."
Cardi B resonates with Reebok because, according to the label, Almanzar isn't just a world class entertainer. She's also a mother, a style icon, and a fearless individual. "She's broken every mold that superstars are supposed to fit into and she's reached the top by following nobody's path but her own." Plus, it helps that Cardi B loves getting dressed. "I truly, deep down believe she’s always been a fashion girl," Cardi B's stylist, Kollin Carter, told Billboard last year. "She was born and raised in NYC and that automatically comes with a sense of style and a sense of, I hate to use this word, but ‘swag.’"
Her partnership with Reebok brings her tally of fashion endorsements to three. Earlier this year, she announced a partnership with Steve Madden. Cardi's forthcoming clothing collection with Fashion Nova will be available in November. Details are still mum on what we can expect from her Reebok collab, but based on the image teasing the collection, we're hoping to see a sneaker she designed we all can wear to make "bloody moves."
