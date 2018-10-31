A new Netflix film about the life of late legend Prince is in the works, from A Wrinkle In Time helmer Ava DuVernay.
According to Deadline, DuVernay will direct another Netflix documentary, this one about Prince's life and legacy. Eight-time Grammy winner Prince died in April of 2016 at age 57.
The director, who was also behind Netflix's mass incarceration doc 13th, has already received access to the "Purple Rain" musician's archives, which include unreleased recordings. The filmmaking team has paid several visits to Prince's Paisley Park residence.
DuVernay revealed to Deadline that Prince's estate gave the documentary its blessing.
"Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses... He was like no other... He shattered every preconceived notion, smashed every boundary, shared everything in his heart through his music. The only way I know how to make this film is with love. And with great care. I’m honoured to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate."
Though the film was put in the works after Prince's unexpected death, Deadline reports that the "When Doves Cry" performer had previously approached the Selma director for a film.
The Prince project is just another way that DuVernay is sharing snapshots of American culture and history with the world.
The director, who first made a name for herself with Middle of Nowhere, a narrative film about a young woman grappling with a husband behind bars, has tackled the Civil Rights Movement in Selma, and the ugliness of the American prison system with doc 13th. She will next share a particularly painful slice of New York City history with Netflix series The Central Park Five, about the public vilification and long imprisonment of five innocent, accused young men of colour.
The upcoming Netflix documentary about Prince's life will combine two people born to tell stories, albeit through different mediums. Lifelong Prince fan or casual Netflix viewer — this is one to put in your mental queue.
