Big Little Lies may be a show about families in a tiny, wealthy California community, but for Nicole Kidman, it's about to be an actual family affair.
With the second season having already wrapped filming in August, fans have been aware of a few key additions to the cast. There's Meryl Streep as Kidman's character's mother-in-law, and then Kidman's (spoiler) deceased husband Alexander Skarsgård, who is also rumoured to return. But the real scoop is that season 2 will feature Kidman’s real-life children. The Big Little Lies actress and producer appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’s talk show Tuesday and accidentally revealed the surprising addition.
“I’ve never told anyone, so here I am now being a big mouth,” Kidman joked as she shared the news that her two daughters with Keith Urban, Faith Margaret, 7, and Sunday Rose, 10, will be starring as extras in an episode.
She went on to say that she struggles to not give away the ending of the season, even admitting that her husband knows “the entire plot line."
Kidman finished the interview by talking about two other important family members; her cats Ginger and Snow. Though the cats appear frequently on her Instagram, they have not made any TV cameos. Yet.
