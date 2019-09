Is there anything Simone Biles can’t do? The superstar gymnast has collected five Olympic medals — four of them are gold — and a staggering 14 medals at the Gymnastics World Championships. Biles has coined two gymnastic moves bear her name: the Biles, a series of marquee tumbling passes on the floor exercise, and a brand-new vault that she debuted at the 2018 World Championship qualifying event. Oh, and did we mention that she also dishes out elite-level clapbacks? Yes, Biles is an actual superhuman — right down to her physical health.