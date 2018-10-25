Report: Megyn Kelly Wants $50 Million From NBC

According to a report from TMZ, Megyn Kelly will indeed leave NBC... and could do so a cool $50 million (approximately £38 million) dollars richer.
Earlier this week, the controversial host of Megyn Kelly Today took to her talk show to discuss the (unfortunately all too common) use of Blackface in Halloween costumes, a practice that Kelly stated she did not consider racist "as long as you were dressing up as like a character."
The internet response was swift, as, yes: Blackface is always racist. This backlash seemingly prompted an on-air apology from Kelly, who addressed the controversial comments on her show Wednesday.
"I want to begin with two words: I'm sorry," she told the camera. "The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offence. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honour...Thank you for listening and for helping me listen, too."
Alas, it seems the damage is done. On Thursday, per The New York Times, a rerun of Megyn Kelly Today replaced a new live show, with the same scheduled for Friday. Now, a report from TMZ claims that Kelly is officially out, and that she hopes to collect $50 million from the network.
According to the report, NBC was paying Kelly $25 million dollars annually for her work. The host reportedly had a three-year contract for Megyn Kelly Today, and, per TMZ, expects to rake in $50 million from NBC as she currently has just two months shy of two years left on her contract.
Per the report, Kelly believes that she was treated with "gross unfairness" as other talent who made insensitive remarks were not punished. Because of the circumstance, should NBC not pay out her salary, Kelly may sue, TMZ reports.
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Kelly and to NBC for comment.
This news comes after The Hollywood Reporter stated that Kelly was reportedly dropped as a client by her agency, CAA, due to her Blackface comments.
