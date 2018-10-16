"We imagine in our minds...two people catching each other's eye across a crowded room, they move toward each other, maybe they do or maybe they don't start making out, we pop to the bedroom where they're amidst it, and then we pop to afterwards where they have the sheets pulled up to their chests and they're smoking," they explained. "The important moments, the benchmarks, the turning points, the elbows in the scene where one person looks to the other and says, 'Are we going to the next beat?' are never portrayed and have never been portrayed for us. It helps straight cis men in their own protagonism to remind us repeatedly that our consent doesn't matter."