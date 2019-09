Although Tambor won't return to Transparent, Soloway's suggestion is worth a try on every TV and movie set. As they say, there's no guarantee that it will work, but I don't see the harm in trying. It's clear that sexual misconduct has affected women and men of all ages in the industry, and certain questionable behaviors have even been made public. For example, 15-year-old Sadie Sink of Stranger Things recently recounted being pressured into a kiss that wasn't in the script and the Duffer brothers laughed as she described her anxiety. Although their behavior isn't illegal, it's certainly incredibly unprofessional and insensitive.