"I won’t say their name or their character’s name, but one of the young people on the show wrapped this past season and everybody was a wreck," he said in the interview. "This person had grown up on the show, you know? They were a child and now they were an adult. And then they’re done. It’s like we were witnessing this person saying good-bye to their childhood. I know Game of Thrones is just a TV show, la-di-da, but it was our life."