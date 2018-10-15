Suddenly, 2019 doesn't seem that far away, but after this possible spoiler from Peter Dinklage, we might not want to be so quick to usher Game Of Thrones' final season. In an interview with Vulture, the actor, who plays fan favourite Tyrion Lannister on the HBO show, was asked about his character's ending and whether or not he was happy with how everything in Westeros shakes out — and his answer was ominous.
"I feel very, very — I’m trying to find the right word," he said. "I think he was given a very good conclusion. No matter what that is — death can be a great way out."
Did Dinklage really just straight-up say that Tyrion would die by the end of the series? It sure sounds like it, but the article has a caveat.
"I took what Dinklage was saying here not as a suggestion that Tyrion dies, but rather his attempt to leave open the possibility that the character might meet that fate," writer David Marchese added in an annotation.
No matter his character's fate, Dinklage says the goodbyes on Game Of Thrones are sad regardless off their circumstances, especially when it comes to the younger actors.
"I won’t say their name or their character’s name, but one of the young people on the show wrapped this past season and everybody was a wreck," he said in the interview. "This person had grown up on the show, you know? They were a child and now they were an adult. And then they’re done. It’s like we were witnessing this person saying good-bye to their childhood. I know Game of Thrones is just a TV show, la-di-da, but it was our life."
It's our life, too, and I don't know if mine can go on if this season ends without Tyrion alive and well.
