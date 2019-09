Nicole Kidman Says She Married Tom Cruise To Protect Herself From Sexual Harassment

We don't often hear about Nicole Kidman's marriage to Tom Cruise anymore. The two separated in 2001, and perhaps the most significant relic that's endured of their relationship is that viral photo of Kidman purportedly leaving their divorce finalisation. There's a reason she doesn't talk about the ten-year relationship that much (she says it almost feels "disrespectful" to her current husband, Keith Urban) but she got candid in an interview for the October 15, 2018 issue of New York Magazine about her marriage to the Mission Impossible star and the unfortunate but familiar reality of being a woman in Hollywood.