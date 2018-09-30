The Internet Thinks Alyssa Milano Is Casting A Spell On Brett Kavanaugh

If looks could kill, Alyssa Milano would be in possession of one very lethal weapon. A picture of Milano serving laser-focused face at the Brett Kavanaugh hearing has the internet wondering if the former Charmed star has supernatural powers.
The picture of Milano staring daggers at the back of Brett Kavanaugh’s head while cocking her glasses in a particularly witchy way went viral on Twitter Thursday. Many women used Milano’s expression to express their own anger during the Senate Judiciary hearing on allegations of sexual assault made by Christine Blasey Ford against Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh. Meredith B. Kyle tweeted, “I've never wished so hard that Alyssa Milano was a real witch.”
I've never wished so hard that Alyssa Milano was a real witch. pic.twitter.com/Oqaw7210eq— Meredith B. Kile (@em_bee_kay) September 27, 2018
When you get lost in a hole about the #KavanaughHearings but also about @Alyssa_Milano thus being about #charmed and the wish she was actually a witch and could light Kavanaugh's head on fire. ??♀️??♀️?— Alyssa (@lyss_lesbian) September 28, 2018
Others tweeted in support of Kavanaugh, using Milano to draw parallels to the Salem witch trials, like Katie Taylor, who said, “She is a real evil witch stirring up her brew of lies and hate against a good man and jurist.”
But..but she is a real evil witch stirring up her brew of lies and hate against a good man and jurist. Alyssa has no shame...she sees herself a leader of the #ProgressiveLeftCult and ready to lead the mob! I support Judge Kavanaugh 1000%!!!— Katie Taylor (@KatieTa57380065) September 28, 2018
Milano told Cosmopolitan about her experience watching the hearing, saying even from her seat behind him she could feel Kavanaugh’s uncontrolled rage. “If a woman had acted like this during a line of questioning, she would be considered totally unhinged or hormonal or accused of having a meltdown, or worse, of being a bitch,” she said.
Still, Milano feels hopeful for the future. She says Ford’s emotional testimony brought the women in the room together. “I was sitting next to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and at one point she passed me a tissue. I rubbed her back. It was a moment of solidarity for the women who were present,” she told Cosmopolitan.
Milano thinks that solidarity will translate to political change, saying, “We're going to take back the House. We're going to take back the Senate. And once that happens, I'm going to lobby my heart out to get Kavanaugh impeached.”
Twitter’s chance to make witch puns allowed the picture to be an outlet for levity amid a seemingly impossibly heavy national moment. On Friday after the hearing, the Senate Judiciary Committee successfully delayed the vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court for one week, giving the FBI time to investigate accusations of sexual misconduct made by three different women against the judge.
