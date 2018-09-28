Gossip Girl Here, To Read Trump’s Pettiest Tweets

Hearing “covfefe” in the Gossip Girl voice was just what we needed today.
Kristen Bell said she was “honoured” to read President Donald Trump's tweets Wednesday on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Bell took on several of the “most gossipy” Trump tweets, insulting Seth Meyers and Hillary Clinton in the iconic Gossip Girl voice.
Some of the tweets were only an “xoxo" away from fitting right in with the script. “They do sound like things that were written on the show,” she said. Bell's recitation was hilarious — and more than a little disturbing. With plenty of excess punctuation and phrases like "so unfair," Trump's tweets seem more like the work of a petulant teen than a president.
Bell’s voiceovers brought the titular character of Gossip Girl to life for six seasons. She appeared in person on the show only once, during the final episode in 2012. Her voice will forever be associated with the inner lives of Manhattan's elite (which Donald Trump thinks he is).
Advertisement