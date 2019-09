Has Queerness Found Its Place In High Fashion?

That's not stopping the LGBTQ+ community, however. More LGBTQ+-identifying and gender-fluid designers are binding together to create the change they want to see in the business. Especially during Fashion Month , we've seen the genesis of new brands that hold radical inclusivity and diversity at its core — and they're penetrating the luxury fashion sector. To name a few: Luar Ludovic de Saint Sernin , and Patrick Church . We've spoken to a few of those brands ahead on what their labels add to the current market, how gender identity and expression have contributed (or not) to their brand's ethos, and if, ultimately, queerness has found its place in high fashion.