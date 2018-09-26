Attention Early Shoppers: Ikea Is Giving Fans A Sneak Peek Of Its Holiday Collection

Perhaps you're only just now beginning to think about your Halloween costume or how you're going to decorate your home — spooky or harvest-themed? — next month, but believe it or not you may actually be tempted to skip right over the autumn holidays and instead start thinking about winter. Why? Because Ikea just shared the new products it will be carrying this holiday season.
Ikea's 2018 Winter Holiday Collection features decorations, lighting, gift wrap, and baking supplies. The lineup even includes a few food items that will make for holiday party spreads or hostess gifts.
In addition to the more obvious holiday products like baubles, checked wrapping paper, string lights, and cookie cutters, Ikea will release more subtly festive pieces and tableware. The plates, bowls, throw pillows, and blankets come in deep shades of teal and plum and rich fabrics like velvet and wool, which make them feel cosy but practical.
The items in Ikea's new Holiday Collection won't be available until October, so you do have a few more days to figure out your Halloween plans before you're totally entranced by the winter holiday season.
Take a look ahead to see photos of the collection.