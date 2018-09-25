Or some variant on that phrase. This is way more explicit than any biblical reference in Lost, by the way. Lost never went so far as to show us the two numbers side by side. (The number 828 also shows up on Manifest on the home where the two girls are being held captive.) This is very deliberate, and almost dangerously so. Did Manifest just give away what happened? Because this feels like God maybe plucked flight 828 out of the air and then inserted it into 2018 just so he could manifest (ha) some miracles. In this way, Manifest could be more like God Friended Me, the CBS sitcom about God literally sending a friend request on Facebook to a less-than-engaged human. Or, if we really want to expand our comparisons, the show may start to resemble The OA, which featured a woman who said she was a literal angel.