Let’s just say things might get a little weird at the next Saturday Night Live reunion since Pete Davidson made it very clear he’s not a fan of Chevy Chase. On yesterday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, Davidson told the host in no uncertain terms that he has no love for the former SNL star who was part of the show’s original 1975 cast. "He’s a fucking douche bag. Fuck Chevy Chase,” he said. “I hate that dude.”
Davidson then explained exactly why he hates Chase so much. "He’s a genuinely bad, racist person and I don’t like him,” he said. “He’s a putz.” While Davidson didn’t go into specifics, in his New Yorker profile from earlier this year, Donald Glover talked about working with Chase on Community and said that once Chase told him, “People think you’re funnier because you’re black.” Last week, Chase did an interview with The Washington Post in which he didn’t deny delivering the line saying if he did it was a joke, or that it was misinterpreted by Glover.
Davidson’s comments come days after that interview, in which Chase ran down SNL and its creator Lorne Michaels. "I’m amazed that Lorne has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t fucking believe it," Chase said. "That means a whole generation of shitheads laughs at the worst fucking humour in the world. You know what I mean?" Adding, "How could you dare give that generation worse shit than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts.” It must drive him even more crazy knowing SNL won this year’s Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series. Representation for Davidson and Chase did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In that same Washington Post interview, Chase also managed to insult other SNL stars like Tina Fey saying, "I liked Tina. I didn't see what all the folderol was about. She was good." Before questioning Kristen Wiig’s career choices. “I liked her a lot," he said. "She had two things going for her. She had clear-cut chops, and she was pretty, too. But what happened to her? Where did she go?” Davidson, who admitted he’s received death threats since he started dating Ariana Grande, had the same question for Chase. "What has he done since ’83?” Davidson said. “Nothing. He had a really big career and then it stopped because everybody realised he’s a jerk off.”
It was Chase’s takedown of Michaels though that seemed to upset Davidson the most. "It’s disrespectful to Lorne, too, a guy who gave you a career. No matter how big you get, you still can’t forget what that guy did for you,” he told Stern. “He created SNL and you were the first person on it. Why do that? He was a great actor, I don’t know why.”
