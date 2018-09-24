The idea for Single Parents emerged up after Meriwether and longtime collaborator, executive producer J.J. Philbin, had a blast writing for New Girl season 7’s new child character, Ruth (Rockoff twins Danielle and Rhiannon), the writer told Refinery29. The new ABC comedy follows five — you guessed it — single parents raising their respective 7-year-olds, who are all in the same grade school class. While the squad, led by Leighton Meester’s Angie D’Amato, hates the phrase “It takes a village,” the group does end up leaning on each other for support, babysitting, and commiserating. In the pilot, flailing single parent Will Cooper (Saturday Night Live’s Taran Killam) stumbles his way into the not-village.