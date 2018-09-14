When It Comes To Fall TV, The Moms Are Better Than Alright

This evolution is possible because of how writers who are mothers are being supported. TruTV’s I’m Sorry, about to premiere its sophomore season, also boasts a small, female-heavy writers’ room and crew — nearly 80% of all department heads are women, and the writers’ room has a 2-1 women-to-men ratio. The show’s star and creator, comedian Andrea Savage, makes an active effort to keep working hours mostly between school drop-off in the morning and pick-up in the afternoon. She also doesn’t write exterior night scenes that might force the cast and crew to film at night. “Making a show is really hard on families. I think it’s some of the reasons why there are less women showrunners and less women who are in TV. Everyone is more rested and everyone is happier when they can go home and see their children. Men, too,” Savage told to Refinery29 on the second season’s final day of shooting. “My friends who have families and are women, that’s the hardest frustration: You want to work, but the job doesn’t have any wiggle room and...you have to make a choice between having a job and seeing your family.”