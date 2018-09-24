Six months after its debut, Balenciaga's highly-anticipated Track sneaker has finally dropped. During the brand's fall/winter 2018 runway presentation last March, Balenciaga showed its first unisex presentation, the use of 3D body scanning for garment tailoring, and a brand-new sneaker silhouette — a sportier, more functional shoe that would render its infamous Triple S sneaker predecessor obsolete.
The Track sneaker "layers high-performance elements of hiking and running gear without becoming self-serious," according to a press release. In other words, the same trainers you paired with a prairie-style maxi dress for dinner last night can be slipped on eight hours later to hike up Runyon Canyon. But it's not just distance you'll be able to achieve with the fashion-turned-function shoe. The brand goes on the detail the new sneaker's sporty attributes stating it has "blown-out features of typical survivalist equipment — extended tread, overlapping protective panels, fortified sole." When the Apocalypse hits, we'll be packing the Track sneaker with our survival kit.
Given that Balenciaga, lead by creative director Demna Gvasalia, has been at the forefront of the "ugly" dad sneaker trend, we're betting big on this long-anticipated launch. We wager the Track sneaker, available now in seven colourways — five for men and two for women — is prime fodder for selling out quick. So before the hoards of Supreme-loving crews and hypebeasts beat you to what's likely to be one of this autumn's biggest sneaker trends, head to Balenciaga.com to take the plunge.
